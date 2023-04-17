Abhishek Banerjee elated to share screen space with Big B in 'Section 84'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is extremely excited to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'. Expressing his sentiments, Abhishek said, "Growing up, I used to copy Bachchan Sir a lot. People still call me 'Bachchan'. I still have a t-shirt printed with Small B, Medium B and Big B. And the best part is, I'm working with the legend in 'Section 84'. It feels surreal to share the screen with him. The Bachchan mania is peaking at another level now! And, to sum up, always remember, 'Tu beer hai! I guess you got the point!"

"My acting journey also started similar to my idol, Amitabh Bachan Sir. Now, I guess you know where it began. 'Kirori Mal College, Delhi University". "Growing up, I used to copy Bachchan, sir, a lot," he added.

Actress Nimrat Kaur will also be seen sharing screen space with Big B in 'Section 84'. Sharing the update recently, Nimrat took to Instagram and wrote, "To be immortalised on screen between action and cut with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84 is what this city has given to a small town girl with a very big dream. Gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta for this supernal opportunity to collaborate on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life. Let the sleepless nights begin."

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film will also see Diana Penty in a pivotal role. (ANI)

