Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol wrap up UK schedule of 'Animal'

A video from the sets has been doing the rounds in which actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are seen celebrating the end of the Animal's UK schedule

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:44 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It's a wrap for 'Animal' UK schedule. A video from the sets has been doing the rounds in which actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are seen celebrating the end of the film's UK schedule.

The duo looked super happy as they cut the cake together. Both stars have grown their beard for their roles in Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Recently, Bobby shared a video of him working out for his character. He dropped the video in which he is seen doing dumbbell lateral raises.

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. On December 31, 2022, the makers unveiled Ranbir's fierce look from the film. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "Animal first look is here. So, so excited for you all to see this look."In the first look poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks deadly as he holds an axe in his hand.

Animal's first look has Ranbir Kapoor holding an axe in his hand. The film has also been filmed in Himachal Pradesh and actor Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace near Delhi. It will be out on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

