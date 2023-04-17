Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi'

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen sharing screen space with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi'. Talking about the role in the film, Nushrratt said, "I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas."

Sreenivas also expressed happiness. "Working with Nushrratt has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for the 12th of May," he shared.

Written by V Vijayendra Prasad, it also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on May 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

