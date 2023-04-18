Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream; 'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Soundgarden, singer's widow settle court fight over unreleased recordings

Grunge music pioneers Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of lead singer Chris Cornell, have settled a legal dispute over the late singer's unreleased recordings, according to a joint post from their Instagram accounts on Monday. They said the "amicable" settlement marked a new partnership between Soundgarden and Cornell's estate that will allow fans to "hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on."

Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream

Streaming platform Netflix Inc's services were restored after a brief outage late on Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, "Love is Blind". The platform, which is looking to break into live television, apologized for the slip-up on Sunday after thousands complained on social media about issues watching the show.

Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike

Hollywood television and movie writers wrap up a critical vote this week as they push media companies to raise their pay or face a strike that would disrupt an industry recovering from the pandemic and under pressure to make streaming more profitable. Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have asked the roughly 11,500 members to give them the power to call a strike after May 1 if contract talks break down. Voting closes on Monday and the tally is expected to be released shortly after.

'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years

Musical "The Phantom of the Opera" ended a record-breaking 35-year Broadway run on Sunday when, amid predictions that the show would one day return, teary-eyed cast members took a final bow alongside its original stars. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicated the final Broadway performance to his son Nicholas, who died of gastric cancer last month.

