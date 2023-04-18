Left Menu

Kylie Jenner dating Timothee Chalamet?

The buzz of the relationship comes months after news surfaced that Kylie had broken up with Travis Scott

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:40 IST
Kylie Jenner dating Timothee Chalamet?
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New couple on its way? If reports are to be believed, Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is dating 'Dune' actor Timothee Chalamet. However, none of them has commented on it. The buzz of the relationship comes months after news surfaced that Kylie had broken up with Travis Scott, according to E News.

The couple is parents to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 14 months. They had been in an 'on and off' relationship since they were first linked in 2017. Though Travis and Kylie stepped out in Miami for an Art Basel party in early December, they have not been spotted together after that, reported E News.

However, the hip-hop star sparked rumours of a reconciliation in April when he commented on one of Kylie's Instagram posts: "A Beauty." Timothee had a couple of relationships in the past as well. In the past, the Oscar nominee was romantically linked to Lourdes Leon and Eiza Gonzalez. He also dated Lily-Rose Depp--the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis--from 2018 to 2020.

Since splitting with the actress, Timothee has been quiet about his love life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023