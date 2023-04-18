Kangana reveals Aamir Khan was her best friend before her feud with Hrithik Roshan

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is an active social media user, recently recalled the time when superstar Aamir Khan was her best friend. Taking to Instagram Story, Kangana shared a clip from one of the episodes of Aamir's television show 'Satyameva Jayate'. In the clip, Kangana is seen interacting with Aamir. On the show, she talked about how she consciously said no to item songs in Bollywood after she witnessed a young girl dancing to an item number.

In the caption, Kangana revealed that Aamir mentored her but things changed after she had a feud with actor Hrithik Roshan. "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend... I don't know where those days have gone). One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear - it was one woman against entire industry."

Kangana and Hrithik's long-time beef is well-known in the B-town. The two allegedly dated while Hrithik was still married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as per Kangana's statements in her earlier interviews. While she claimed that they dated, Hrithik has always denied it. Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

