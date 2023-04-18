'Adipurush' to have world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

'Adipurush' is all set to be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York. On Tuesday, the makers shared that the film will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival on June 13.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan. Excited about the premiere, Om Raut said, "Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student! This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere."

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, "It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us to take Indian cinema global! The Tribeca Festival is one of the world's most acclaimed platforms and for our movie, which is not only a labour of love but a depiction of Indian History - to be showcased here is humbling, exciting, and overwhelming. Adipurush is going to be a visual treat for all, and I am sure it will have a mesmerising effect on the global audience." Prabhas also expressed excitement about the premiere.

"I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," he said. The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16. (ANI)

