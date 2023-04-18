Left Menu

Kiara Advani enjoys her lunch with beautiful view, pic inside

Actor Kiara Advani, on Tuesday, enjoyed her lunch with a beautiful view and posted on social media.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:35 IST
Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kiara Advani has taken out sometime for herself as she enjoyed her lunch with a beautiful view. On Tuesday, Kiara captured a beautiful view and shared it with her fans. She wrote, "Lunch with a view."

Then, Kiara posted a no-makeup-look selfie where she is looking fresh. Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently shooting with Kartik Aaryan in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. (ANI)

