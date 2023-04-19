Woman, son commit suicide in UP

A woman and her son committed suicide here by consuming acid after they were beaten up by her husband, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Daraura village in Kamalganj area on Monday, they said.

Malti Devi had an argument with her husband Avinash Singh, who is a drunkard, and he started beating her up. When their son, Prem (14), intervened, Singh beat him up too, the police said.

Later, both Malti and Prem consumed acid. The two were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

