Woman, son commit suicide in UP
A woman and her son committed suicide here by consuming acid after they were beaten up by her husband, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Daraura village in Kamalganj area on Monday, they said.Malti Devi had an argument with her husband Avinash Singh, who is a drunkard, and he started beating her up. When their son, Prem 14, intervened, Singh beat him up too, the police said.Later, both Malti and Prem consumed acid.
PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 19-04-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 00:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman and her son committed suicide here by consuming acid after they were beaten up by her husband, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Daraura village in Kamalganj area on Monday, they said.
Malti Devi had an argument with her husband Avinash Singh, who is a drunkard, and he started beating her up. When their son, Prem (14), intervened, Singh beat him up too, the police said.
Later, both Malti and Prem consumed acid. The two were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Daraura
- Avinash Singh
- Singh
- Malti Devi
- Prem
- Kamalganj
- Malti
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer
CIC briefs Dr. Jitendra Singh about improving disposal rate of RTI applications
Raipur: Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh thrashes bank employee, justifies act alleging he siphoned off farmers' money
Ayodhya's Rishi Singh on his ‘Indian Idol 13’ win: Want to slowly and steadily move upwards
India moving towards Ram Rajya: Rajnath Singh