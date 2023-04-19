Left Menu

'Calm Down' singer Rema to perform in India, check out dates

The Popular song 'Calm Down' fame singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is all set to perform in India.

'Calm Down' singer Rema to perform in India, check out dates
Rema (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Popular song 'Calm Down' fame singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is all set to perform in India. The upcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer's 2022 debut album, 'Rave & Roses,' and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023.

Talking about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said, "Namaste India. I'm super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It's going to be an Afro Rave!" Rema will play in multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.

Nigeria's 'Afro-Rave' warrior, whose 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streams, has released two new solo singles, 'Holiday' and 'Reason You,' as his first set of music in 2023. The double-release came after he headlined the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set. The 23-year-old music sensation is currently working on a deluxe version of 'Rave & Roses' which he will release later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

