'Adipurush' set for world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Filmmaker Om Raut's ''Adipurush'' will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, the film will be screened under the 'Escape From Tribeca' section of the film gala, to be held in New York from June 7 to June 18.

In an Instagram post, Prabhas said he is looking forward to the movie's premiere on June 13.

''Looking forward to #Adipurush being premiered at the #TribecaFestival on June 13th,'' the ''Baahubali'' star wrote alongside the movie's official poster.

Raut, who made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'' in 2020, said he is excited and honoured that ''Adipurush'' will be having its world premiere at Tribeca.

'''Adipurush', the epic saga of courage and devotion, is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on the 13th of June in New York. I am immensely grateful for the relentless efforts of team Adipurush and thanks to the entire jury of @tribeca. Can't wait to let Adipurush's grandeur unfold at #Tribeca2023!'' he said.

According to the synopsis of ''Adipurush'', posted on the gala's official website, the movie has been described as a ''reimagining'' of the ''epic Indian poem 'Ramayana'''.

''The big-budgeted visual feast 'Adipurush' tells the tale of a prince on a mission to rescue his wife from a ten-headed demon overlord,'' it read.

The 'Escape From Tribeca' segment will also showcase films such as ''Enter the Clones of Bruce'', ''Final Cut'', and ''Suitable Flesh''. Bruce Lee's ''Enter the Dragon'' will be screened as part of the film's 50th anniversary.

The runtime of the ''action drama'', written by Raut and Manoj Muntashir Shukla, is 174 minutes.

''Adipurush'' is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

The film courted controversy, including boycott calls, last year when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in Oactober over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects.

The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh, played by Saif, as the demon king who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023.

''Adipurush'' is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)