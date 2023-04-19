Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie to lead Warner Bros movie 'Maude v Maude'

Hollywood stars Halle Berry And Angelina Jolie are teaming up for an action-thriller movie from Warner Bros.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Warner Bros landed the project, titled ''Maude v Maude'', following an intense multi-studio bidding war.

New Zealand filmmaker Roseanne Liang, known for movies such as ''My Wedding and Other Secrets'' and ''Shadow in the Cloud'', will direct the film from a script by Scott Mosier.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the project is being touted as a ''Bond vs. Bourne'' type of a global action thriller with locations to be announced.

Berry and Jolie, who will be seen together for the first time, are also producing the movie. Other producers include Berry's producing partner Holly Jeter via their banner HalleHolly, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth of RK Films.

The two Hollywood stars have worked on some of the biggest action titles of the past 25 years.

Berry has featured in movies such as ''Die Another Day'', ''X-Men'' movies, ''John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'' and ''Bruised''.

Jolie is known for action films such as ''Tomb Raider'' movies, ''Mr. & Mrs. Smith'', ''Wanted'', ''Salt'' and ''Eternals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)