Left Menu

Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie to lead Warner Bros movie 'Maude v Maude'

Bourne type of a global action thriller with locations to be announced.Berry and Jolie, who will be seen together for the first time, are also producing the movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 09:43 IST
Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie to lead Warner Bros movie 'Maude v Maude'

Hollywood stars Halle Berry And Angelina Jolie are teaming up for an action-thriller movie from Warner Bros.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Warner Bros landed the project, titled ''Maude v Maude'', following an intense multi-studio bidding war.

New Zealand filmmaker Roseanne Liang, known for movies such as ''My Wedding and Other Secrets'' and ''Shadow in the Cloud'', will direct the film from a script by Scott Mosier.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the project is being touted as a ''Bond vs. Bourne'' type of a global action thriller with locations to be announced.

Berry and Jolie, who will be seen together for the first time, are also producing the movie. Other producers include Berry's producing partner Holly Jeter via their banner HalleHolly, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth of RK Films.

The two Hollywood stars have worked on some of the biggest action titles of the past 25 years.

Berry has featured in movies such as ''Die Another Day'', ''X-Men'' movies, ''John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'' and ''Bruised''.

Jolie is known for action films such as ''Tomb Raider'' movies, ''Mr. & Mrs. Smith'', ''Wanted'', ''Salt'' and ''Eternals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023