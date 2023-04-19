Left Menu

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Monday said 97.85% of members who voted supported letting negotiators order a work stoppage if they do not have a new contract by May 1.

19-04-2023
Entertainment News Roundup: Soundgarden, singer's widow settle court fight over unreleased recordings; Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Soundgarden, singer's widow settle court fight over unreleased recordings

Grunge music pioneers Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of lead singer Chris Cornell, have settled a legal dispute over the late singer's unreleased recordings, according to a joint post from their Instagram accounts on Monday. They said the "amicable" settlement marked a new partnership between Soundgarden and Cornell's estate that will allow fans to "hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on."

Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream

Streaming platform Netflix Inc's services were restored after a brief outage late on Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, "Love is Blind". The platform, which is looking to break into live television, apologized for the slip-up on Sunday after thousands complained on social media about issues watching the show.

UK's Cineworld scraps planned sale of Eastern European, Israeli operations

British cinema chain operator Cineworld said on Tuesday it has abandoned the planned sale of its businesses in Eastern Europe and Israel, saying the proposals it got did not meet the value needed by its lenders. The world's second-largest cinema chain operator after AMC Entertainment placed the majority of its business under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years

Musical "The Phantom of the Opera" ended a record-breaking 35-year Broadway run on Sunday when, amid predictions that the show would one day return, teary-eyed cast members took a final bow alongside its original stars. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicated the final Broadway performance to his son Nicholas, who died of gastric cancer last month.

On Malaysia homecoming, Oscar winner Yeoh vows to nurture local film talent

Michelle Yeoh is hoping her recent triumph as Asia's first Oscar-winning actress can help her to support filmmaking talent in her native Malaysia, where she returned on Tuesday to greet fans for the first time since her Academy Award. Yeoh, 60, won the Oscar for her portrayal of Chinese American laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in the science-fiction kung fu comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down

Hollywood writers voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving union negotiators the power to call a strike, moving a step closer to a production shutdown that would hamper studios and disrupt what viewers see on television. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Monday said 97.85% of members who voted supported letting negotiators order a work stoppage if they do not have a new contract by May 1. Nearly 80% of the group's 11,500 members voted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

