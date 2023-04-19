Delhi's 1st global film festival to screen 200 movies, docus; films 'disrespectful' to India not to be shown

Around 200 films and documentaries from across the globe will be screened during the first international film festival organised by the Delhi government in August, an official said, adding that films of all genres will be shown except those that ''disrespect our nation''. The film festival is scheduled from August 17 to 25 at Siri Fort Auditorium here. A host of seminars, workshops and discussions will be held for ensuing maximum participation in the event. The AAP-led Delhi government, in its Rozgaar Budget, had announced last year that it would host the film festival, but due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and the implementation of model code of conduct, the plans could not get materialised. ''The details are being finalised, but we are planning to screen 200 movies and documentaries. It will be a non-competitive film festival. We will invite artistes from across the globe. Films from all genres will be screened,'' the official said.

Asked if any topics would be avoided, he said, ''We won't screen any film that disrespects our country. There will be a pre-screening committee that will decide which movie can be screened.'' The preparation for the film festival is in full swing. The proposal is being prepared and the itinerary of the festivals will be decided in the coming months. ''We are working on the details. To involve people, we will be holding screenings, discussions and workshops,'' he added.

The official noted that films from G-20 member countries will be given preference. ''Moreover, we will promote small artistes and motivate them,'' he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government last year launched the 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' to promote the city as a hub for movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 30 crore fund to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year. The film policy aims to promote artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a vibrant film shooting destination by easing approval processes for movie shooting, and to develop and support local talent by providing a skilled ecosystem in the city, a government statement said. The Arvind Kejriwal government had also allocated Rs 30 crore for the 'Delhi Film Fund' which will help in branding the city as a national and international tourist destination from the point of view of film promotion by attracting filmmakers from across the globe, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)