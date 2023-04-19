Left Menu

Goa cops register case against two Insta accounts for spreading religious hatred

Valsan also said the police will write to Instagram- a photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by American company Meta Platforms- to block the two accounts. Goa Police were alerted by another Instagram handle which tagged the hateful comments.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:54 IST
Goa cops register case against two Insta accounts for spreading religious hatred
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The crime branch of Goa Police registered an FIR on Wednesday against two Instagram accounts for allegedly spreading religious hatred against the majority community, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Nidhin Valsan told reporters that a case has been registered against two Instagram accounts under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. He said the Cyber Crime Police are investigating the case and they will trace the Insta account holders. Valsan also said the police will write to Instagram- a photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by American company Meta Platforms- to block the two accounts. Goa Police were alerted by another Instagram handle which tagged the hateful comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023