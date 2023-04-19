Left Menu

Tanishq unveils Chola-inspired collectible coins for Akshaya Tritiya festival

Tata Groups jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled limited-edition Chola-dynasty-inspired collectible coins for the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival, the company said on Wednesday. The Chola collection are limited edition coins, which truly evoke a sense of pride, a company statement said, adding they would instantly transport the wearer into the Golden Era.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:55 IST
Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled limited-edition Chola-dynasty-inspired collectible coins for the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival, the company said on Wednesday. Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 23.

''The benevolent imperialism, the warrior spirit, the cultural bounty and the opulence of the Golden Age are synonymous with the Chola dynasty. The Chola collection are limited edition coins, which truly evoke a sense of pride,'' a company statement said, adding they would instantly transport the wearer into the ''Golden Era''. Coins named Nataraj Nanayam, Vetriyin Kaarigai Nanayam, Karanthai Victory Nanayam and Rajendra Chozha Nanayam, among others, form part of the regal coin collection. ''Every piece has a story, a piece of history...,'' Titan Company Ltd regional business head-South Sharad R said, introducing the collection.

