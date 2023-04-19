Left Menu

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and a woman for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old gym-goer and uploading her defamatory posts on social media, an official said on Wednesday.According to the complainant, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, she had a quarrel with a woman at a gym over money in February 2023.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:07 IST
FIR against actor Sahil Khan for threatening woman at Mumbai gym

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and a woman for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old gym-goer and uploading her defamatory posts on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, she had a quarrel with a woman at a gym over money in February 2023. The accused woman and Sahil Khan abused the complainant and threatened her, the official said. The accused duo also uploaded defamatory posts on social media against the complainant and her family members, he said quoting the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Tuesday.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation, threat, and a bid to insult the modesty of a woman at Oshiwara police station. The official said the accused woman had an affair with the husband of the complainant and had lodged a case against him at a police station. Khan has acted in movies including Style, Xcuse Me, Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour.

