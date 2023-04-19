Four-day 'Rongali' festival to begin from Thursday
The seventh edition of the four-day cultural festival Rongali, showcasing ethnic diversity, creativity and entrepreneurship of the northeastern region is all set to begin here on Thursday.The annual festival, one of the biggest cultural events of the northeastern region, will feature different tribes and communities of Assam, tourism destinations, art, fashion, food, and the biggest music festival of the region, chief organiser of the event, Shyamkanu Mahanta, said here on Wednesday.The cultural extravaganza will include performances of Assam and other states of the northeastern region.
The cultural extravaganza will include performances of Assam and other states of the northeastern region. A music festival featuring well-known names such as Zubeen Garg, Taba Chake, About Us of Nagaland, will also be organised. The programme will also feature a Bihu 'Husori' competition, with around 300 artists performing Bihu dance and 'Husori'.
'Husori' is an indispensable part of Rongali Bihu and it is sung on the first day of Bihu. On this day, young men under the guidance of the elders, go from home to home and sing a Bihu song known as 'Husori'. Food lovers will also have much to look forward to at Rongali, as the festival will feature a large exhibition of traditional cuisines of the region, with a special focus on tribal food.
'Rongali' will also organise an exhibition of MSME industries of the region.
