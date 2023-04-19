Left Menu

Four-day 'Rongali' festival to begin from Thursday

The seventh edition of the four-day cultural festival Rongali, showcasing ethnic diversity, creativity and entrepreneurship of the northeastern region is all set to begin here on Thursday.The annual festival, one of the biggest cultural events of the northeastern region, will feature different tribes and communities of Assam, tourism destinations, art, fashion, food, and the biggest music festival of the region, chief organiser of the event, Shyamkanu Mahanta, said here on Wednesday.The cultural extravaganza will include performances of Assam and other states of the northeastern region.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:11 IST
Four-day 'Rongali' festival to begin from Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh edition of the four-day cultural festival 'Rongali', showcasing ethnic diversity, creativity and entrepreneurship of the northeastern region is all set to begin here on Thursday.

The annual festival, one of the biggest cultural events of the northeastern region, will feature different tribes and communities of Assam, tourism destinations, art, fashion, food, and the biggest music festival of the region, chief organiser of the event, Shyamkanu Mahanta, said here on Wednesday.

The cultural extravaganza will include performances of Assam and other states of the northeastern region. A music festival featuring well-known names such as Zubeen Garg, Taba Chake, About Us of Nagaland, will also be organised. The programme will also feature a Bihu 'Husori' competition, with around 300 artists performing Bihu dance and 'Husori'.

'Husori' is an indispensable part of Rongali Bihu and it is sung on the first day of Bihu. On this day, young men under the guidance of the elders, go from home to home and sing a Bihu song known as 'Husori'. Food lovers will also have much to look forward to at Rongali, as the festival will feature a large exhibition of traditional cuisines of the region, with a special focus on tribal food.

'Rongali' will also organise an exhibition of MSME industries of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023