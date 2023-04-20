Entertainment News Roundup: 'Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry; Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Soundgarden, singer's widow settle court fight over unreleased recordings

Grunge music pioneers Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of lead singer Chris Cornell, have settled a legal dispute over the late singer's unreleased recordings, according to a joint post from their Instagram accounts on Monday. They said the "amicable" settlement marked a new partnership between Soundgarden and Cornell's estate that will allow fans to "hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on."

Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards

Singers Harry Styles and Kate Bush are among the nominees at next month's Ivors, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers. Kate Bush is being recognised for her 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" which enjoyed a resurgence in popularity last year thanks to Netflix show "Stranger Things", the UK-based Ivors Academy said on Tuesday evening.

UK's Cineworld scraps planned sale of Eastern European, Israeli operations

British cinema chain operator Cineworld said on Tuesday it has abandoned the planned sale of its businesses in Eastern Europe and Israel, saying the proposals it got did not meet the value needed by its lenders. The world's second-largest cinema chain operator after AMC Entertainment placed the majority of its business under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

'Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

"Evil Dead," the popular zombie film franchise, is back for a fifth installment with a mother possessed by a parasitic demon that talks, taunts and devours souls. This twist in "Evil Dead Rise," from traditional mute zombies, is something that director Lee Cronin enjoys.

On Malaysia homecoming, Oscar winner Yeoh vows to nurture local film talent

Michelle Yeoh is hoping her recent triumph as Asia's first Oscar-winning actress can help her to support filmmaking talent in her native Malaysia, where she returned on Tuesday to greet fans for the first time since her Academy Award. Yeoh, 60, won the Oscar for her portrayal of Chinese American laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in the science-fiction kung fu comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down

Hollywood writers voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving union negotiators the power to call a strike, moving a step closer to a production shutdown that would hamper studios and disrupt what viewers see on television. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Monday said 97.85% of members who voted supported letting negotiators order a work stoppage if they do not have a new contract by May 1. Nearly 80% of the group's 11,500 members voted.

