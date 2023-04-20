Left Menu

Louis Leterrier to helm next 'Fast and Furious' film

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:40 IST
Louis Leterrier to helm next 'Fast and Furious' film
Filmmaker Louis Leterrier is all set to helm the next film of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Leterrier earlier replaced Justin Lin as director on 'Fast X' last May, a breakneck substitution that clearly resulted in something meaningful for the team - which includes producer-star Vin Diesel and legacy cast Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron.

"Louis joined the 'Fast & Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, 'Fast X' is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect - and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair," said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer, as per Variety. Directed Leterrier 'Fast X' the 10th film of the super-hit franchise also stars Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 19, 2023. The breathtaking trailer showcases a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) loves, forever.

Momoa's character has ties with 2011s 'Fast Five' in which Dom and Brian (played by Paul Walker) tied up a huge bank vault to their cars and drove it through the streets of Rio De Janeiro. Meanwhile, Leterrier also directed Jason Statham's 'Transporter' franchise, 'Clash of the Titans', and 'Now you see me'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

