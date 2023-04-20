Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha's OTT series 'Dahaad' to debut on Prime Video in May

Actor Sonakshi Sinhas digital debut series Dahaad will premiere on Prime Video on May 12, the streamer announced Thursday.The crime drama show, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, also stars Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, a press release by Prime Video stated.Created by Kagti and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the eight-episode series had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival in February.Sinha essays the role of Anjali Bhaati Sinha, a sub-inspector, who along with her colleagues, tries to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:17 IST
Sonakshi Sinha's OTT series 'Dahaad' to debut on Prime Video in May
Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut series ''Dahaad'' will premiere on Prime Video on May 12, the streamer announced Thursday.

The crime drama show, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, also stars Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, a press release by Prime Video stated.

Created by Kagti and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the eight-episode series had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival in February.

Sinha essays the role of Anjali Bhaati (Sinha), a sub-inspector, who along with her colleagues, tries to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. ''It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

''What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life,'' according to the official plotline.

''Dahaad'' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023