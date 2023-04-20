Entertainment News Roundup: Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards; 'Rust' filming to restart 18 months after Alec Baldwin shooting and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards

Singers Harry Styles and Kate Bush are among the nominees at next month's Ivors, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers. Kate Bush is being recognised for her 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" which enjoyed a resurgence in popularity last year thanks to Netflix show "Stranger Things", the UK-based Ivors Academy said on Tuesday evening.

'Rust' filming to restart 18 months after Alec Baldwin shooting

Production of the Western "Rust" will restart on Thursday in Montana, 18 months after actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming in New Mexico. Baldwin will be back on set two weeks before the start of a court hearing in New Mexico to decide whether he should stand trial for a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death in October, 2021.

UK's Cineworld scraps planned sale of Eastern European, Israeli operations

British cinema chain operator Cineworld said on Tuesday it has abandoned the planned sale of its businesses in Eastern Europe and Israel, saying the proposals it got did not meet the value needed by its lenders. The world's second-largest cinema chain operator after AMC Entertainment placed the majority of its business under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio said on Thursday. "Members of Astro and fellow artists and staff at Fantagio are deeply saddened and shocked as we mourn him," the label said in a statement.

'Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

"Evil Dead," the popular zombie film franchise, is back for a fifth installment with a mother possessed by a parasitic demon that talks, taunts and devours souls. This twist in "Evil Dead Rise," from traditional mute zombies, is something that director Lee Cronin enjoys.

On Malaysia homecoming, Oscar winner Yeoh vows to nurture local film talent

Michelle Yeoh is hoping her recent triumph as Asia's first Oscar-winning actress can help her to support filmmaking talent in her native Malaysia, where she returned on Tuesday to greet fans for the first time since her Academy Award. Yeoh, 60, won the Oscar for her portrayal of Chinese American laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in the science-fiction kung fu comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

