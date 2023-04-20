Louis Leterrier to direct next 'Fast and Furious' movie

Left Menu

Filmmaker Louis Letterier will return to the Fast and Furious franchise for the upcoming 11the installment. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the directors chair, said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer.Fast X will also feature franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.Actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are newcomers.

Filmmaker Louis Letterier will return to the ''Fast and Furious'' franchise for the upcoming 11the installment. According to entertainment news portal Variety, the 11th film will be the grand finale of the Vin Diesel-led franchise.

Letterier, known for two ''Transporter'' films, ''The Incredible Hulk'', ''Clash of the Titans'' as well as Netflix series ''Lupin'', is also the director of ''Fast X'', the latest movie in the movie series that is set to be released worldwide in May.

“Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades.

''Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair,'' said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer.

''Fast X'' will also feature franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ''Ludacris'' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are newcomers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

