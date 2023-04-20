Left Menu

'Dasara' set for OTT debut on Netflix on April 27

Dasara is coming to Netflix on the 27th of April, Netflix posted on Instagram.Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, Dasara is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

Telugu star Nani's pan-India film ''Dasara'' will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 27.

The streaming service shared the news on its social media handles.

''It's time to bring out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year! 'Dasara' is coming to Netflix on the 27th of April,'' Netflix posted on Instagram.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, ''Dasara'' is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. The period action drama released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It raised over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

''Dasara'' also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

