Kerala Governor extends greetings on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday extended Eid greetings to Malayalis across the world on the eve of the festival.

While wishing everyone on the occasion, Khan hoped that the festival would instill compassion and brotherhood in the minds of people.

''My heartiest greetings to Keralites all over the world, on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May the celebration of Eid ennoble our minds with compassion and the spirit of brotherhood, and guide us towards piety and greater goodness,'' he said in a statement released by the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan.

