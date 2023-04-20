Left Menu

Ankur Bhatia to portray homosexual character in Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Taali'

After 'Aarya', actor Ankur Bhatia is once again set to woo the audience with his acting skills in 'Taali'.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:11 IST
Actor Ankur Bhatia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After 'Aarya', actor Ankur Bhatia is once again set to woo the audience with his acting skills in 'Taali'. 'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen will be seen essaying the lead role. In the project, Ankur is reuniting with Sushmita and will be seen portraying the role of a gay character.

Sharing more details about his role, Ankur said, "Taali will remain the most astounding experience for me. I am playing Navin, a gay character. I did quite a lot of research to understand the LGBT community, their emotions, and their perspective. Of course, I had to be conscious and attentive enough to play a character that would communicate the right message and won't come as offensive. The director Ravi Jadhav sir wanted to keep a very delicate and thoughtful approach towards the whole project and it was with the same elements that we worked on it. Navin runs an NGO for LGBT rights and is a very soft character to play indeed." 'Taali' is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. It hails from the production banner Viacom18.

Gauri Sawant was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014. Taali will shed light on the momentous life of Gauri -- from her childhood, her transition, and to her contribution to revolutionize the transgender movement in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

