Left Menu

Boxer Conor Benn charged with use of prohibited substance

That left Benn free to resume his boxing career outside Britain after he relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control licence.Benn took to Twitter on Thursday to say the UKAD announcement was an attempt to create a headline with my name. Being charged is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves, he wrote.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-04-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:33 IST
Boxer Conor Benn charged with use of prohibited substance

British boxer Conor Benn has been charged with the alleged use of a prohibited substance, British anti-doping authorities said on Thursday.

UK Anti-Doping said the 26-year-old Benn was charged on April 3 for using clomifene, a female fertility drug that is on WADA's list of banned substances and is known to elevate testosterone levels in men.

UKAD said it notified and provisionally suspended Benn on March 15. The anti-doping authority does not typically disclose that an athlete has been charged or suspended, but said this was "exceptional circumstances." Benn's all-British catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr. was canceled in October after Benn returned traces of clomifene in a random test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

The World Boxing Council cleared the welterweight fighter of intentional doping in February after a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was considered a "reasonable explanation" for the failed test. That left Benn free to resume his boxing career outside Britain after he relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control licence.

Benn took to Twitter on Thursday to say the UKAD announcement was an attempt to "create a headline with my name." "Being charged' is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves," he wrote. "I have not been sanctioned by anyone & I'm not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC. I don't even have a BBBoC licence." The British boxing authority noted the charge and said it "awaits the outcome of the UKAD process in due course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023