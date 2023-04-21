Entertainment News Roundup: Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards; 'Rust' filming to restart 18 months after Alec Baldwin shooting and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Indian court orders YouTube to remove fake news on Bachchan grandchild

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered YouTube to remove fake news videos about the grand-daughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in response to her petition to stop circulation of false rumours about her health, lawyers said. Judge C. Hari Shankar ordered YouTube to ensure the videos about Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, were taken down immediately.

Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards

Singers Harry Styles and Kate Bush are among the nominees at next month's Ivors, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers. Kate Bush is being recognised for her 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" which enjoyed a resurgence in popularity last year thanks to Netflix show "Stranger Things", the UK-based Ivors Academy said on Tuesday evening.

'Rust' filming to restart 18 months after Alec Baldwin shooting

Production of the Western "Rust" will restart on Thursday in Montana, 18 months after actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming in New Mexico. Baldwin will be back on set two weeks before the start of a court hearing in New Mexico to decide whether he should stand trial for a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death in October, 2021.

K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio said on Thursday. "Members of Astro and fellow artists and staff at Fantagio are deeply saddened and shocked as we mourn him," the label said in a statement.

Paramount countersues Warner Bros Discovery over 'South Park' streaming rights

Paramount Global has filed a countersuit against Warner Bros Discovery Inc over the rights to stream "South Park," the popular animated comedy featuring foul-mouthed children. In a Wednesday night filing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Paramount is seeking to collect more than $52 million of license fees that Warner has allegedly refused to pay, and hundreds of millions of dollars that Warner still owes.

'Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

"Evil Dead," the popular zombie film franchise, is back for a fifth installment with a mother possessed by a parasitic demon that talks, taunts and devours souls. This twist in "Evil Dead Rise," from traditional mute zombies, is something that director Lee Cronin enjoys.

