'Rust' charge dropped against Baldwin on gun evidence -source

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 02:52 IST
Prosecutors dropped charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" after new evidence showed the handgun the actor was holding that fired a live round had been modified, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The evidence showed the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with had been modified since it was manufactured and prosecutors could no longer prove it would not fire without the trigger being pulled, the person said.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

