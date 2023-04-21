New Mexico prosecutors say will drop charges against actor Alec Baldwin
New Mexico prosecutors said on Thursday they will dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin stemming from a fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust."
Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement their office would be conducting further investigation and that the charges could be refiled.
