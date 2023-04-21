Left Menu

New Mexico prosecutors say will drop charges against actor Alec Baldwin

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 05:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 05:42 IST
New Mexico prosecutors say will drop charges against actor Alec Baldwin

New Mexico prosecutors said on Thursday they will dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin stemming from a fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust."

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement their office would be conducting further investigation and that the charges could be refiled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
3
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
4
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023