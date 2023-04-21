Omar Sy's 'Lupin' part 3 to stream from this date

Makers of Part 3 of the hit French heist series 'Lupin' starring Omar Sy in the lead has now finally set the release date. The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from October 5.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Sy stars as professional thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant from Senegal who had come to France to seek a better life for his child. Assane's father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini, and hangs himself in his prison cell out of shame, leaving the teenage Assane an orphan. Twenty-five years later, inspired by a book about gentleman thief Arsene Lupin his father had given him on his birthday, Assane sets out to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

In Part 3, now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down, as per Deadline. Apart from Sy, the series also stars Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab and Shirine Boutella in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)