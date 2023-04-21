Juno Temple in talks for Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3'

''Ted Lasso'' star Juno Temple is in negotiations to join the cast of Tom Hardy-led "Venom 3".

According to entertainment news portal The Hollywood Reporter, the actor may essay the role of an ''existing Marvel character''.

Hardy will reprise his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom, which he played in the franchise's first two movies -- ''Venom'' and ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage''.

The new movie will mark the directorial debut of Kelly Marcel, who has been involved with the superhero film series since 2018's "Venom". She was credited as one of the writers of the movie.

Marcel will direct "Venom 3" from a story by herself and Hardy. The two will also produce the project along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

"Venom" franchise is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man's most recognisable antagonists.

Temple is best known for starring in movies such as ''Atonement'', ''The Three Musketeers'', ''The Dark Knight Rises'' and ''Maleficent''. She currently stars as Keeley Jones in the third season of Apple TV+ show ''Ted Lasso''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)