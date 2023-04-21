Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' eyeing Rs 15-20 crore on day one: trade experts

With a new Salman Khan movie coming out on Eid, trade experts are bullish that the superstar's ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' will turn out to be a hit with an opening day figure somewhere between Rs 15-20 crore.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie released Friday, Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' is opening in over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets. Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, said the expectations from the movie are ''huge''.

''I must say that it is coming a couple of weeks after 'Pathaan'. The reality is that this is the next Khan film on the block with a huge amount of expectation and that coming on Eid, I think it kind of multiplies that excitement,'' he told PTI. ''Pathaan'', starring Salman's close friend and contemporary Shah Rukh Khan, turned out to be a blockbuster after it released in January. The spy thriller movie, which also had a cameo appearance by Salman, raised over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

Dutta said the trailer of ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' was positively received by many people across the country. ''The trade is expecting close to about Rs 15 to 18 crore opening on day one, although technically it sets in on Saturday. So we are hoping Saturday will be long because then Sunday will be colossal.

''But Friday may be slightly subdued and the real die hard fans of Salman will probably come out that day. But it still seems more like a Rs 15 to 18 crore opening day on Friday,'' he said.

Dutta expects the movie to do a business of Rs 50 crore in the opening weekend. Akshay Rathi, a city-based exhibitor, said ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' is Salman's first big movie in four years, so there is immense ''hype, hysteria and excitement'' among his fans.

''This is a huge section of the movie-going audience, particularly in the mass sections of India. So, huge expectations from it – Eid and a Salman Khan release have always been synonymous.

''Here's a film that's not only a potential mass entertainer, but also one that caters to families in a big way, much like 'Ready', 'Bodyguard' and a couple more that had come in the past,'' Rathi told PTI.

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' also features veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

