Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra: one by one they all leave us

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to Pamela Chopra, who died at the age of 74, by remembering their moments spent in ''homely get togethers'' or over films and music sittings.

Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, breathed her last at Lilavati hospital on Thursday. She was admitted there after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Bachchan, who frequently collaborated with Yash Chopra for films such as ''Kabhi Kabhie'', ''Kaala Patthar'' and ''Silsila'', took to his official blog to remember Pamela Chopra.

''In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill! So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers.. all gone in a breath.. ''And one by one they all leave us... all left with the pleasant times spent,'' the 80-year-old actor wrote.

Bachchan and his family, including son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were among the many prominent film industry celebrities who visited Aditya Chopra's residence after the death of his mother Pamela Chopra.

''And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past .. life is so unpredictable and tough,'' Bachchan concluded his post.

Pamela Chopra, who married Yash Chopra in 1970 and remained an important influence in his career, sang many songs in her career as a playback singer, including ''Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat'' in ''Kabhie Kabhie'' and ''Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha'' in ''Silsila''.

She wrote the story of ''Kabhie Kabhie'', Yash Chopra's 1976 directorial starring Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

