Sylvester Stallone to headline 'Never Too Old to Die' for Amazon Studios

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:34 IST
Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone is set to star in an upcoming action comedy from Amazon Studios.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the studio has acquired Brian Otting's script ''Never Too Old to Die''.

The movie is about a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies that sparks a Cold War hero's personal mission to find the assassin living among them.

Stallone will also produce the film with Braden Aftergood for Balboa Productions.

''Never Too Old to Die'' will be the first project falling under Stallone and Balboa's multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

