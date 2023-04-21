Sachin Tendulkar's reaction on losing blue tick is winning hearts, check out

Feeling sad about losing blue tick on Twitter? Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's latest tweet will definitely lift your mood. Sachin Tendulkar is one of many Twitter users who lost blue tick as per the new mandate launched by the micro-blogging site. On Friday, he was asked during an online Q&A session, #AskSachin, how his fans could identify his real account without the blue tick.

To this, Sachin had a perfect response. He posted a picture of him imitating the verification symbol of Twitter and gave an interesting caption to his tweet. "As of now, this is my blue tick verification," he tweeted.

Sachin's response won many hearts. "Hahaha you are the legend for many reasons," a social media user wrote.

"Hahahaha...that's creative," another one commented. The only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site would remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had been verified as notable before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported. Initially, the blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information. Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification. Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)