CM Adityanath extends Akshaya Tritiya, Eid greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended greeting to people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Eid-ul-Fitr.In a message issued here on Friday, he said Akshaya Tritiya is considered a very virtuous date in the Sanatan culture.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 00:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended greeting to people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message issued here on Friday, he said Akshaya Tritiya is considered a very virtuous date in the Sanatan culture. ''The Lakshminarayan form of Lord Vishnu is specially worshipped by the devotees on this date,'' he said.

Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary is also celebrated on this date. Maharishi Parshuram made incomparable contribution in the establishment of religion and justice in society, he said.

The chief minister said the resolve of public welfare can be fulfilled only by following the path of religion and justice.

He appealed to people to celebrate the festivals while taking all precautions in view of the coronavirus infection, an official statement here said.

Adityanath also extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity as well as enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood, he said. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony, the chief minister said.

He said that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

