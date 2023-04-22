Left Menu

Jill Biden uses art display to teach about military children

Jill Biden hopes a temporary art exhibit at the White House helps educate visitors about the lives of military children.April is the Month of the Military Child and the first lady had the art installed as part of Joining Forces, her White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.The display of 10 mini suitcases designed by military and veteran children reflects their lives of frequent moves.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2023 05:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 05:59 IST
Jill Biden uses art display to teach about military children

Jill Biden hopes a temporary art exhibit at the White House helps educate visitors about the lives of military children.

April is the Month of the Military Child and the first lady had the art installed as part of Joining Forces, her White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

The display of 10 mini "suitcases" designed by military and veteran children reflects their lives of frequent moves. Some of the cases are adorned with depictions of the flags of the countries they have lived in as a result of their parent's deployment.

It was inspired by "My Military Suitcase," a poem written by a fourth grader from a US Marine Corps family that was featured in a similar exhibit last year.

Biden is the daughter and mother of military service members and she often notes that military children also serve even though they aren't in uniform.

"It's my hope that this beautiful art installation helps White House visitors better understand and appreciate the unique experiences of the children who serve alongside U.S. service members and veterans.," the first lady said in a statement.

There are more than 2 million military-connected children of active-duty service members, National Guard or reservists, or veterans, the White House said. They move an average of six to nine times during their K-12 education, and change schools three times more than their civilian peers.

The exhibit will remain on display in the East Wing through the end of the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023