PM Modi greets people on Eid
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Saturday.Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. Eid Mubarak, Modi said in a tweet.People, especially Muslims, in India and different parts of the world are celebrating the festival on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Saturday.
''Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone's wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak,'' Modi said in a tweet.
People, especially Muslims, in India and different parts of the world are celebrating the festival on Saturday.
