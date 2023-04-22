Left Menu

Indonesian, Malaysian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr as COVID fears recede

Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia gathered in large groups to usher in the Eid al-Fitr festival on Saturday, relieved to be able to celebrate freely after the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions. In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, hundreds of worshippers turned up for morning prayers at the historic port of Sunda Kelapa in North Jakarta to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 11:34 IST
Indonesian, Malaysian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr as COVID fears recede
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia gathered in large groups to usher in the Eid al-Fitr festival on Saturday, relieved to be able to celebrate freely after the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, hundreds of worshippers turned up for morning prayers at the historic port of Sunda Kelapa in North Jakarta to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. "I'm very happy that we're free (of COVID curbs) now," said Laila, 35, who goes by one name like many Indonesians.

Another worshipper, 30-year old Adit Chandra, said: "I hope it gets better from here on, and that we can gather together with our families after the last three years of not being able to go back to our hometown". Chandra is among the more than 120 million Indonesians - nearly half the country's population - who plan to travel from major urban centres to their hometowns for Eid al-Fitr.

That is about 44% more than the number of people who made the exodus last year, the government said. In neighbouring Muslim-majority Malaysia, devotees also celebrated with families.

"We can visit the extended family, and do so without suspicious feelings ... during the pandemic we were cautious," said Khairul Soryati, a 39-year-old resident of Kuala Lumpur. Muhd Nur Afham, 31, who works in Singapore said he could finally celebrate with the family in Malaysia this year after not being able to travel during the pandemic.

"I'm grateful I can meet with my families ... last time we only met through video call," he said. Authorities in both countries have, however, urged the public to remain cautious amid reports of rising COVID cases. (Additional reporting by Johan Purnomo; Writing by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023