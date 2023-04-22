Left Menu

Eid celebrated in Kashmir with traditional fervour; no Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 11:50 IST
Eid celebrated in Kashmir with traditional fervour; no Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on Saturday with traditional fervour and gaiety as the largest congregation of devotees was witnessed at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal lake.

However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city, a day after allowing Friday congregational prayers.

Hopes of Eid prayers being offered at the 14th-century mosque in the city's Nowhatta area were raised after authorities allowed the Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul Vida prayers.

However, officials directed the Jamia Masjid management to conduct the Eid prayers at 7.30 am instead of 9 am.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said the prayers could not be held at 7.30 am as people had to come from far-flung areas in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

The Eid celebrations went on smoothly elsewhere with men, women and children, dressed in their best, making a beeline to mosques, eidgahs and shrines to offer prayers.

The largest congregational prayers were held at the Hazratbal shrine where former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was among the notable persons to offer prayers.

Large congregations for Eid prayers were also reported from other district headquarters and towns of the valley.

