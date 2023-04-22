Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 11:50 IST
‘National Treasure’ series cancelled by Disney+ after one season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
''National Treasure: Edge of History'' will not be returning for a second season on streaming service Disney+.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has cancelled the show, just two months after the 10-episode series wrapped in early February.

Starring Lisette Olivera in the lead role, the series was a follow-up and “expansion” of the ''National Treasure'' movie franchise, which was fronted by Hollywood star Nicolas Cage.

Created by Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, the show followed Jess, a twenty-something who becomes caught up in a quest to find and secure lost treasures hidden from Spanish conquistadors by a network if Incan, Mayan and Aztec women.

Olivera was joined in the cast by Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played the chief antagonist as an antiquities dealer searching for the same treasure.

Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprised their roles from the two movies -- ''National Treasure'' (2004) and ''National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets'' (2007).

''National Treasure: Edge of History'' was backed by Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

