Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man, wife, son found dead; empty bottle of rat poison recovered

A man, his wife and their 4-year-old son were found dead in their house in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, with police also recovering an empty bottle of rat poison from there, an official said. There was an empty bottle of rat poison at the site, the Additional SP said.Prima facie, it appears the three died by suicide but all angles are being probed, Chandrakar added.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:16 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man, wife, son found dead; empty bottle of rat poison recovered
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, his wife and their 4-year-old son were found dead in their house in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, with police also recovering an empty bottle of rat poison from there, an official said. The incident came to light when kin could not contact the family and got the door of their house in Motimpur village in Kharora opened, the official said.

''The deceased have been identified as Tukeshwar Sonkevre (30), his wife Nikki (26) and their son Nihal. Tukeshwar's parents were unable to contact them since Saturday morning so got the house opened,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raipur, Neeraj Chandrakar said.

''When the house was opened, Tukeshwar was found hanging from the ceiling, while the bodies of Nikki and Nihal were lying on the bed. There was an empty bottle of rat poison at the site,'' the Additional SP said.

Prima facie, it appears the three died by suicide but all angles are being probed, Chandrakar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023