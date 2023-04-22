Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies at 89; Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale

The boy who never gets old returns to the screen for new adventures in an inclusive live-action movie about growing pains and facing one's fears. "Peter Pan & Wendy" is based on Scottish author J.M. Barrie's beloved characters and the 1953 Disney animation "Peter Pan".

Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies at 89

Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage who blossomed from an Australian suburban housewife into a self-described gigastar, died on Saturday. He was 89. The Sydney Morning Herald said Humphries died at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he had been treated for various health issues.

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' character gets her own spin-off

Regency-era London took over the British capital's Leicester Square on Friday as the "Queen Charlotte" cast premiered the first spin-off from hit Netflix period drama "Bridgerton" dedicated to the fan favourite character. "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is an origin story of the "Bridgerton" monarch, explaining her rise to power and love life.

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in Manhattan federal court for a trial over claims that British pop superstar Ed Sheeran owes a share of profits from his hit "Thinking Out Loud" for copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." Heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend sued Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group and music publisher Sony Music Publishing for allegedly ripping off Gaye's classic, which Townsend co-wrote.

Paramount countersues Warner Bros Discovery over 'South Park' streaming rights

Paramount Global has filed a countersuit against Warner Bros Discovery Inc over the rights to stream "South Park," the popular animated comedy featuring foul-mouthed children. In a Wednesday night filing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Paramount is seeking to collect more than $52 million of license fees that Warner has allegedly refused to pay, and hundreds of millions of dollars that Warner still owes.

Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court ahead of sex offences trial

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared by videolink for a brief hearing at a London court on Friday ahead of his trial on sex offence charges in June. Spacey has previously pleaded not guilty to 12 charges relating to alleged offences against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

