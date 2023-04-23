Left Menu

Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press.

23-04-2023
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press. The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.

It reported the Duchess of Sussex did not feel she had received a satisfactory response to her concerns. "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a spokesperson for Meghan said.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating." Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month without Meghan, who will remain in California with the couple's two young children. Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to make new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

