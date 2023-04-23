Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reunite with daughter Malti Marie, check adorable pics

Left Menu

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, on Saturday, reunited with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after attending the 'Citadel' global premiere in London.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas on Saturday "reunited" with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after attending the 'Citadel' global premiere in London. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of adorable pictures with Malti which she captioned, "Reunited," followed by a red heart emoticon and emotional eyes emoticon.

In the picture, she could be seen playing with her daughter with a white toy aeroplane as the little munchkin could be seen showing her back at the camera. In another picture, Nick also joined the mother-daughter duo and the 'Don' actor can be seen giving a gift to Malti and the singer is looking at her.

"Grissini love," she captioned the picture. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her new web series helmed by The Russo Brothers.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'. Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

'Citadel' will be out on April 28. (ANI)

