'Young and the Restless' actor Eric Braeden reveals being diagnosed with cancer

American actor Eric Braeden, on Friday, revealed being diagnosed with cancer.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 09:49 IST
Eric Braeden (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American actor Eric Braeden on Friday revealed being diagnosed with cancer. Taking to Facebook, the actor dropped a video revealing the health scare and said that the diagnosis came after he faced problems with his bladder and urination that worsened during his recovery from a recent knee-replacement surgery.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Braeden said he was diagnosed by a urologist at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He had surgery for a UroLift to relieve pressure on his urethra, during which doctors also removed cancer. Braeden said biopsy results later revealed some high-grade cancer cells, and he is currently undergoing immunotherapy. "I've learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out," he said, adding that he still works out but on a modified basis. "So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard aint going to get me, I'm going to get it," reported Deadline.

"I still am happy to be able to go work. That I enjoy. It distracts me, I love acting, I love knowing I entertain people. I love your support - it means a lot," he concluded. On the work front, Braeden is known for his performance in the soap opera 'Young and the Restless' in which he has worked for 43 seasons and nearly 4000 episodes. He is still a part of the show. (ANI)

