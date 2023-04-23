Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies at 89; 'Rust' charges against Alec Baldwin formally dismissed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies at 89

Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage who blossomed from an Australian suburban housewife into a self-described gigastar, died on Saturday. He was 89. The Sydney Morning Herald said Humphries died at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he had been treated for various health issues.

'Rust' charges against Alec Baldwin formally dismissed

New Mexico special prosecutors on Friday dropped charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking what many legal analysts said was a logical conclusion to a flawed prosecution.

The move followed new evidence about the gun Baldwin was holding when it fired the bullet that killed Hutchins during the movie's filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a person close to state prosecutors said.

'One of a kind': Australians pay tribute to 'icon' Barry Humphries

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' character gets her own spin-off

Regency-era London took over the British capital's Leicester Square on Friday as the "Queen Charlotte" cast premiered the first spin-off from hit Netflix period drama "Bridgerton" dedicated to the fan favourite character. "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is an origin story of the "Bridgerton" monarch, explaining her rise to power and love life.

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in Manhattan federal court for a trial over claims that British pop superstar Ed Sheeran owes a share of profits from his hit "Thinking Out Loud" for copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." Heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend sued Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group and music publisher Sony Music Publishing for allegedly ripping off Gaye's classic, which Townsend co-wrote.

Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court ahead of sex offences trial

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared by videolink for a brief hearing at a London court on Friday ahead of his trial on sex offence charges in June. Spacey has previously pleaded not guilty to 12 charges relating to alleged offences against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

