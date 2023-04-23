Left Menu

"Not take mushrooms" Joaquin Phoenix suggests 'Beau Is Afraid' movie audience

'Joker' actor Joaquin Phoenix has made a big announcement for filmgoers even though he said it jokingly, the information is essential for the 'Beau Is Afraid' audience. The advice consists of not taking mushrooms in theatres while you visit to watch the movie.

Joaquin Phoenix (image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Joker' actor Joaquin Phoenix has made a big announcement for filmgoers even though he said it jokingly, the information is essential for the 'Beau Is Afraid' audience. The advice consists of not taking mushrooms in theatres while you visit to watch the movie. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Phoenix said in an interview, "I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie. And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this f---ing movie."

"But if you do it, film yourself. But don't do it!" the actor added. Phoenix looked super excited about the movie. As an add-on to the advice, he suggested watching the movie in IMAX only to experience it thoroughly. Joaquin said, "I was definitely squirming in my seat. First of all, I'm just laughing about the entire f---ing movie. There's a couple of sequences where I'm just squirming - I mean, stuff that did with the sound design, it was really great. It's such a rich world, and there's so many details to see in it. It is a hundred per cent a movie that you feel. There's so many rich, complex themes in this film, but it's such a visceral experience to watch it. Then you leave, and when that feeling subsides, you start thinking about it." The recommendation really seemed highly advisable for all of the filmgoers.

Talking about the movie "Beau Is Afraid' storyline it is about a paranoid man who embarks on an epic quest to get home to his mother. The film also stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Denise Menochet, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Richard Kind, Hayley Squires and Michael Gandolfini, among others.

The horror-comedy is out in theatres now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

