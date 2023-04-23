On World Book Day, Penguin India launches #FictionAddiction initiative

Coinciding with World Book Day, Penguin Random House India on Sunday launched a nationwide initiative called #FictionAddiction especially curated for readers to inspire them to pick up fiction and cultivate their love for the genre.

The initiative includes a list of 10 bestselling international fiction titles that the publishing house says are the ''perfect starting points for anyone looking to delve into fiction''.

The books, which range from contemporary to literary and from romance, to thrillers consists of ''Lessons in Chemistry'', ''The Thursday Murder Club'', ''Then She Was Gone'', ''Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'', ''Book Lovers'', ''On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous'', ''The People on Platform 5'', ''The School for Good Mothers'', ''Carrie Soto Is Back'', and ''The Housemaid''.

Taking the initiative to the masses, Penguin has been inviting celebrities who are known for their love for books to collaborate with them on a series of virtual events called #PenguinReadingRoom where at the end of every month the celebrity comes live on social media for a reading of one of the 10 books on the list.

Penguin is also planning other engaging contests and content on their Instagram page on the initiative, a statement says.

Taking the initiative to the masses, Penguin has been inviting celebrities who are known for their love for books to collaborate with them on a series of virtual events called #PenguinReadingRoom where at the end of every month the celebrity comes live on social media for a reading of one of the 10 books on the list.

Penguin is also planning other engaging contests and content on their Instagram page on the initiative so watch the space for news, updates and more. Here are a few celebrities who are absolutely in love with the #FictionAddiction titles.

A number of actors who are associated with the initiative spoke about books and reading.

''Reading fiction opens up my perspective towards people and their psychology. I love getting traversed to a completely different universe with each book. Also, reading fiction is the best way to obliterate an otherwise nagging daily stress,'' Divyanka Tripathi says.

According to actor Maanvi Gagroo, fiction stories are a good place to start.

Sriti Jha says that contrary to the perception that readers are very serious and studious in nature, reading actually is a very fun activity and it is the laziest and the most entertaining thing to do.

Khushboo Tawde says she loves reading fiction because primarily it's all based on the world of imagination.

Tanya Maniktala, who has been working in a few web series, says reading taught her how to be comfortable with being by herself - drawing up a world of your own while existing in somebody else's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)